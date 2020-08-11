Silver Alert issued for missing Jeffersonville woman

Brittany Davey, 20, was last seen in Jeffersonville around 3 a.m. Nov. 8. If seen contact police immediately.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, a Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jeffersonville woman

The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 20-year-old Brittany Davey.

Davey is described as a 5-foot-4 Black woman, weighing approximately 216 lbs. with brown hair with brown eyes.

Davey was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pajama pants.

She was last seen Nov. 8, around 3:00 a.m. Davey is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brittany Davey, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

