DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Daniel Grannan, 72.

Grannan is 5’9”, 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a heart on his upper right arm and skin graft scars below his belly button and forearm.

He is missing from Washington, Ind. He was last seen on Saturday, Aug., 3 at 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s department believes he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you know Grannan’s whereabouts or have information about him, call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 812-254-1060 or 911.