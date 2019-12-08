PULASKI CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of James Edmund Khun, 84.

Khun was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5’6”, 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said he is driving a yellow 2006 Chevy Colorado with an Indiana plate number of SXQ614.

Khun is missing from Winamac, Ind.

If you have any information on James Edmund Kuhn, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 574-946-6655 or 911.