SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WHAS11) – A Silver Alert was issued due to the South Bend Police Department investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Eleanor Rushing and 6-year-old Halle Rushing.

Eleanor is 30” tall and weighs 30 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue and white striped shirt and red pants. Halle Rushing is 4’ tall and weighs 60 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a flamingo and palm tree that says, “OH HEY”.

The two girls could be in the company of Adam Paul Rushing, 31. He is 6’ tall and weighs 200 pounds. Hs is bald with green eyes. He also has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a “Swamp Monster” tattoo on his right forearm. He could also be driving a 2017 Dodge Journey with an Indiana Plate of AIG938.

They were all last seen on Tuesday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

Officials believe they are in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Eleanor, Halle and Adam Rushing are missing from South Bend Indiana, it is 149 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Eleanor, Halle, and Adam Rushing contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.