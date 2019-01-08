INDIANA (WHAS11) -- A Statewide Silver Alert was declared for missing 14-year-old Addyson Grey Williams.

The Hobart Police Department is investigating her disappearance. She is a white female, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, sandy brown hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with “WHATEVER” on the front, light blue jeans, black backpack, red hobo backpack and possibly wearing black nonprescription glasses.

Addyson is missing from Hobart, Ind. which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Addyson Grey Williams, contact the Hobart Police Department at 219-942-1125 or 911.