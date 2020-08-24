The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Jesse Martinez was last seen Friday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 45-year-old man from Loogootee, Indiana.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Jesse Martinez was last seen Friday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, grey pants with black pockets on the knees and is possibly wearing glasses.

Officials said Martinez is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 812-247-3726 or 911.