Silver Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Muncie boy

Jeremiah Logan, 3, was last seen with his 65-year-old grandmother and is believed to be in extreme danger.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Police are looking for Jeremiah Logan.

He is described as a bi-racial male, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jeremiah was last seen wearing a green shirt and red underwear with no pants, shoes, or socks.

He was last seen with his 65-year-old grandmother, Marcia Logan, who is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a white 2005 Pontiac Vibe with a Tennessee license plate of 6T15X8.

Jeremiah is missing from Muncie, Indiana which is 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 9 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger.