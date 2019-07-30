LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man, missing from Williams, Indiana. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Kyle Bex’s disappearance.

Bex is 48 years old, 6’0'' and 200 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on the top of his head. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown pants. He was last seen on July 29, 2019 at 7 p.m.

According to police, Bex may need medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you see Bex or know if his location, call 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff at 812-277-2002.

