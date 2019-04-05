LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indiana man.

According to Indiana State Police, 22-year-old Timothy Cohee Duckworth went missing from Columbus around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police believe Duckworth may be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 180-pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Duckworth was last seen wearing a shirt and pants with no shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600 or 911.