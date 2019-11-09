MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Mishawaka Police are investigating the disappearance of one-year-old Harmoni Thompson.

Police said Harmoni is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She might be with Azaria Jackson, a woman driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate 164RIO.

Police said the child might be with Azari Latrice Jackson (shown above).

People with information on Harmoni's disappearance are asked to contact police at (574) 258-1678.

