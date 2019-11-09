MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Mishawaka Police are investigating the disappearance of one-year-old Harmoni Thompson.
Police said Harmoni is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. She might be with Azaria Jackson, a woman driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate 164RIO.
ISP
People with information on Harmoni's disappearance are asked to contact police at (574) 258-1678.
