JAY CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – The Jay County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Charles Currie, 53.

Currie is 5’7”, 185 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes last seen wearing a blue windbreaker jacket, blue jeans, and has multiple tattoos on his chest, arms, back, and knees.

He is driving a red 2002 Kia Sportage SUV with an Indiana plate of XTJ552.

He was last seen on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 8 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Currie, contact the Jay County Sheriff’s Department at 260-726-8188 or 911.

Robert is missing from Portland, Ind., that is 93 miles northeast of Indianapolis.