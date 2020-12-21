Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man

69-year-old Samuel Woodard is missing from Pekin, Ind. He may require medical assistance.

PEKIN, Ill. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Indiana has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Samuel Woodard is missing from Pekin, Ind., about 30 miles north of Louisville. He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20.

He is 5'11", weighs around 180 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and jeans.

Woodard is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If anyone has information on Woodard's location, they are encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 812-883-5999 or call 911.

