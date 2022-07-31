Silver Alert declared for missing Seymour man

William Hankins was last seen Tuesday, July 26 at 5:30 a.m.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Seymour man who was last seen Tuesday, July 26 at 5:30 a.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins.

Hankins is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with skulls on it and black pants.

Hankins is missing from Seymour, Indiana, which is 62 miles south of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police said Hankins is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about William Hankins' whereabouts is being asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.