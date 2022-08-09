Silver Alert declared for missing 15-year-old from Elkhart

Samya Allen who was last seen Monday, Aug. 8 at 11:56 p.m.

ELKHART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old girl missing from northern Indiana.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Samya Allen, who was last seen Monday, Aug. 8 at 11:56 p.m.

Indiana State Police say Allen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Allen is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red shirt with white lettering and black shorts and she was carrying a brown jacket.

Allen is missing from Elkhart, which is 163 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Samya Allen's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.