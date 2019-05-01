CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A Silver Alert was declared for a 83-year-old man from Charlestown, Indiana who is believed to be in extreme danger. The Clark County Sheriff's Department is looking for William A. Hicks, a 5'8" 150 pound white male with grey hair and hazel eyes.

Hicks was last seen wearing a button-up dress shirt, white undershirt and blue jeans. He has a naked mermaid tattoo on his left forearm, and Indian head tattoo on his right forearm and several other tattoos. He is driving a red 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Indiana plate D167CE. The truck has a sticker of the word "Huckleberry" on the rear window.

If you have any information, contact the Clark County Sheriff's Department at 812-246-6996.