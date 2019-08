UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Addyson Williams was cancelled around 2 a.m. on Friday, August 2. For more information, contact the Hobart Police Department at 219-942-1125.

A Statewide Silver Alert was declared for missing 14-year-old Addyson Grey Williams on Thursday.

The Hobart Police Department was investigating her disappearance from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She had been missing since Wednesday, July 31.

The alert was cancelled early Friday morning.