FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The statewide Silver Alert for 72-year-old Janet Marie Leininger was canceled by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.