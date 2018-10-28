Henry County, IN (WHAS11) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled as of 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 28.

HENRY CO, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Henry County Sheriff’s Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert as they are investigating the disappearance of Rhea Joyce Cash a 76-year-old white female. She is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing green pajamas.

Rhea is missing from Cambridge City, Indiana which is 56 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 6:30 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rhea Joyce Cash, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.

