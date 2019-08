LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities have cancelled a Silver Alert issued for a Jeffersonville man Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say that alert was canceled around 9 p.m. after 69-year-old Lawrence Haas was reported missing over the weekend.

No other details were given.

