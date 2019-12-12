COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared as police search for 65-year-old Cameron Dwayne Reed.

Reed is missing from Columbus, and was last seen Dec. 11 at 11 p.m. He is 5'10" and 180 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black and red checkered jacket and stocking cap. He has a tattoo of a bird on his right forearm.

Police said Reed is believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600 or 911.

