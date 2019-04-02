AVON, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Avon Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 83-year-old Clarence Mahurin.

He is 6’1” tall, weighs 183 pounds, and has white hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a beige Dale Earnhardt baseball cap, plaid button-down shirt (red, white, blue), khaki colored dress pants, and suede house slippers. He was driving a 2008 burnt orange Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Indiana plate of D251EU. The Ram has chrome wheels, running boards, and a gas cap.

Indiana State Police

Mahurin was last seen on Monday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Clarence Mahurin, contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485 or 911.

Avon, Ind. is 13 miles west of Indianapolis.