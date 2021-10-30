Man recovering after shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex; suspect in custody

Police said they believe a fight between two men inside an apartment on Lighthouse Drive led to a shooting Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after a fight turned shooting left a man injured Saturday.

Jeffersonville Police officers responded to the 6100 block of Lighthouse Drive around 4:20 p.m. following reports of the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to UofL Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The believe the fight began inside an apartment.

Police said the suspect who allegedly shot the victim was still at the scene and was taken into custody. The gun used in the shooting was recovered.

No one else was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

