One person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting at Castleton Square Mall around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

IMPD said one a male victim was wounded and mall personnel provided first aid until officers arrived. Police tell 13News a tourniquet was used and they rushed him to the hospital. Police said the victim was in stable condition as of about 5 p.m..

Police are investigating to determine how many shots were fired.

Workers and customers were told to shelter in place inside of stores in the mall. Police worked to clear areas throughout the mall and escort customers and staff out.

The mall will remain closed for the rest of the evening.

Police did not release any information on a suspect other than to say they are speaking to a person of interest. Police said there were multiple people involved in the incident and are working to find and talk to the others involved.

Police are talking to witnesses that stayed in the area.

January deadly shooting

This is the second shooting at Castleton Square Mall in as many months.

On Jan. 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. died after a shooting that happened during an altercation outside the mall. An adult male was also wounded in that shooting.

The victims' families said the shooting started when Mason mistakenly reached for a door handle of the wrong car in the parking lot.

A person inside the car opened fire.