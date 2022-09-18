Indiana authorities investigating shots reportedly fired at Clarksville police chief's home

Police said multiple shell casings were found outside the home on Evergreen Drive near Eastern Boulevard early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Clarksville.

An official confirmed to WHAS11 News that it was the home of Clarksville's police chief.

Clarksville Police said about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Evergreen Drive near Eastern Boulevard.

Police said they found several shell casings in the driveway of a residence. Officers also confirmed multiple rounds struck the house.

They are asking anyone who lives in the area of the residence and may have security footage that could help them in the investigation to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (812) 288-7151.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more information may be released at a later date.

