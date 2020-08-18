Seymour Police urge caution after attack at ATM

Police are looking for information on the suspect who as last seen on surveillance video in the 600 block of Miller Avenue.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department is urging extreme caution when using ATMs at night after someone was attacked and robbed Thursday.

In a Facebook post, police said around 3:55 a.m. someone was attacked after using a drive-up ATM at Centra Credit Union on S. Jackson Park Drive. Police said the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle with a handgun after the victim retrieved cash. The suspect allegedly struck the victim in the face, took the cash and ran away.

Police are looking for information on the suspect who as last seen on surveillance video in the 600 block of Miller Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Seymour Police at 522-1234 and reference Detective Surface's case or call the anonymous tip line at 812-523-7629.

