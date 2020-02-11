Seymour police investigating reported officer-involved shooting

In a post to Facebook, officials said the incident happened near the intersection of Tipton Street and Burkart Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Seymour, Indiana are investigating an officer involved shooting.

In a post to Facebook, officials said the incident happened near the intersection of Tipton Street and Burkart Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not disclosed what led up to the shooting.

They are asking the public to avoid the area and no injuries to police have been reported.

There is no threat to the public.

WHAS11 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

