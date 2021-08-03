Seymour PD asking for help locating 15-year-old runaway

She is not believed to be in immediate danger at this time and was possibly spotted in Columbus, Indiana.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Kylee Hileman ran away from her home near the 800 block of South Pine street overnight Sunday into Monday.

She is described as being 5'3" tall, 220 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and green eyes.

Police believe Hileman had planned to runaway and might be with a teenage boy. She is not believed to be in immediate danger at this time and was possibly spotted in Columbus, Indiana.