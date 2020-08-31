Seymour man killed in I-65 crash

Police said Demetrius Burnam was driving southbound on I-65 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Seymour man died in a crash on I-65 in Columbus Sunday night, the coroner said.

Demetrius A. Burnam, 36, was driving southbound when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled near the 65 mile marker at around 10 p.m. First responded reported Burnam dead at the scene due to the impact of the crash.

The Bartholomew County coroner said Burnam died from blunt force trauma. Toxicology testing was ordered. The crash is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.