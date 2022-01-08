Semi-truck driver killed in Indiana accident on Grantline Road

It is unknown what caused the accident, but the semi-truck is the only vehicle believed to be involved.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Crews with the New Albany fire and police department are investigating a Saturday morning crash involving a semi-truck that has left one person dead.

The crash occurred on Grant Line Road near Grant Line Elementary in Indiana.

New Albany Chief of Police Todd Bailey said what they know as of now is that the semi-truck is the only vehicle believed to be involved in the accident.

Bailey said the truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown at this time what caused the accident, but police are investigating.

Bailey said Grant Line Road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time as the semi is removed.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

