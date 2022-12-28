x
Indiana

Sellersburg Police investigating after responding to fake call

Sellersburg Police say a caller claimed there was an ongoing hostage situation and that a person had died.
Credit: Jake Cannon - WHAS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sellersburg Police are investigating after they responded to a fake call Wednesday morning.

In a press release, Sellersburg Police say they were called to a residence about a deceased person and an ongoing hostage situation.

They realized it was a false report after officers arrived police said.

They say there is no threat to the public.

No other information is available.

