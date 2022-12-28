Sellersburg Police investigating after responding to fake call

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sellersburg Police are investigating after they responded to a fake call Wednesday morning.
In a press release, Sellersburg Police say they were called to a residence about a deceased person and an ongoing hostage situation.
They realized it was a false report after officers arrived police said.
They say there is no threat to the public.
No other information is available.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.