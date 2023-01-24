Sellersburg man arrested after woman shot in arm

The 40-year-old man is expected to be charged with aggravated battery by a felon.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A man was arrested after a woman was shot in Sellersburg, Indiana on Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., Officers from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Sellersburg Police Department and Indiana State Police responded to a shooting on West Saint Joe Road, according to a press release.

Officers on scene found a woman who had been shot in the arm; she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

After detectives investigated overnight, officers with the Clark County Sheriff's Office and from the Jeffersonville Police Department arrested Joshua Emerson, 40, without incident.

Emerson is expected to be charged with "felony criminal recklessness with a handgun" and "felony aggravated battery".

This is an ongoing investigation; we will update this story when we have more information.

