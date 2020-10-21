No one injured in Sellersburg house fire, authorities investigating cause

Authorities are working to determine if an explosion happened when a house on North New Albany Street caught on fire Wednesday morning.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Authorities in southern Indiana are investigating a possible house explosion in Sellersburg early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Amir Mousavi with the Tri-Township Fire Department, a call of a house fire and possible explosion was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of North New Albany Street.

When crews arrived, no one was in the home. Chief Mousavi said everyone who lived at the home was at work when the fire started. No one was injured.

The Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire and determine whether an explosion occurred. As crews investigate, gas and electricity have been turned off to nearby neighbors.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang, then saw the fire when they went outside.

A user on Snapchat posted the following video around 2 a.m., showing the smoke coming out from the house.

Two neighboring houses were also damaged by the heat, according to Chief Mousavi.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported the incident as a house explosion. While the report came into Clark County dispatch as an explosion, the fire marshal has to investigate before officials can confirm that an explosion happened.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.