Search underway for 2 men swept away while attempting to cross White River

LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A search is underway for two men swept away in White River in Lawrence Co., Indiana.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the river near Williams Dam and searched where the men were last seen.

Witnesses said two men were swept away when they tried to wade across the river channel to an island.

Officers continued the search until sunset and said the search would continue the following morning if necessary.

