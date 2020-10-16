ISP: 1 dead in 3 car collision in Scott County

A Scottsburg woman was pronounced on the scene after a three car collision Thursday. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, a Scottsburg woman is dead following a Thursday afternoon three car collision.

ISP says around 4:40 pm, Scott County Sheriff's Department and Scottsburg Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of State Rd. 56 and Slab Rd. just east of Scottsburg.

After arriving on-scene, authorities requested an Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team.

ISP's preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Equinox was eastbound on SR56 approaching Slab Rd. The Equinox was slowing as it approached an uninvolved vehicle preparing to turn north from eastbound SR56 onto Slab Rd.

A Saturn LS1 was also eastbound on SR56, approaching the Equinox from behind. Investigators believe the Saturn failed to slow down or stop for the Equinox and entered the westbound lane of SR56.

As the Saturn entered the westbound lane, a Toyota Highlander approached the intersection from the west. The Saturn and the Highlander collided head-on.

After the collision, the Highlander drove off the north side of SR56 and came to rest. The Saturn spun slightly and then struck the Equinox. The Saturn then came to rest in the roadway.

The driver of the Highlander, 64-year-old Beth Senatore was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott Co. Coroner.

The drivers of the other cars involved were transported to the hospital.

At this time, investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, but toxicology reports are pending.

