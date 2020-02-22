SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Casey’s General in Scottsburg, Indiana gifted their lottery bonus to two charities for kids on Friday.

The convenience store found out in May that they sold a $664,500 winning lotto ticket on a Cash 5 drawing.

“It was like the hype of Scottsburg, everyone was excited,” said store manager, Connie Amick.

When it’s a prize that big, Hoosier Lottery gives the selling store one percent of the winnings.

“In this case it was just over $6,600 that Casey's received,” explained Sarah Taylor, with Hoosier Lottery.

Casey’s General was handed a giant check inside the store on Friday, but had a special announcement.

“We are going to present two different checks to two different charities: Kids First and REACH,” said Amick.

The good fortune gifted instead to two programs dedicated to helping children, splitting the money $3,000 each.

Amick made the call to REACH director, Tracy Patton.

The program brings food to families across 12 counties in Indiana and Kentucky who otherwise could not afford it.



“Every day I wake up wondering is there going to be enough today to feed all of the kids that need to be fed, then something like this comes along and you know you'll be able to feed lots of children,” Patton said with a smile.



The director of Kids First, Walker Amick was equally excited, and already thinking of ways to spend it.



“I see that going to things like medicine for children who don't qualify for anything,” Amick explained. “It may be helping a family that's electric is cut off when it's very, very cold.”



This is the second Indiana Casey's General store in two years to give a lotto bonus back to the community.



“I would love to see more convenience stores, more businesses, and more corporations do that,” said Amick.

Click here for more information on REACH or Kids First.

RELATED: A teacher told her she wouldn’t amount to anything. She became a teacher to prove her wrong

RELATED: Bullied for dwarfism, his tearful message went viral. Now, strangers are sending him to Disneyland.

RELATED: Teammates and opponents celebrate buzzer-beater made by player with Down syndrome

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.