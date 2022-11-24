Scottsburg man dies in tree stand accident

The 94-year-old man was found by a fellow hunter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Scottsburg man is dead after his homemade tree stand collapsed underneath him, killing him.

Scott County Emergency Medical Services and multiple fire departments responded to the area of Taylor Road just outside of Scottsburg on Tuesday.

Donald Cass, 94, was reportedly deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed for an unknown reason. Officials say he wasn't wearing a full-body safety harness.

A fellow hunter discovered Cass and called emergency services, according to a press release.

Cass was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to UofL Hospital where he was reportedly pronounced dead.

Indiana Conversation Officers are investigating this fatal tree stand fall.

Conservation Officers advise hunters who use elevated platforms to:

Always wear a full body harness

Use a tree stand’s safety rope

Never try to put up or remove a tree stand by yourself

Always inspect your tree stand before climbing up into it

