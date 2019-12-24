SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Some residents in Scottsburg may not have power right now after an overnight outage.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Scottsburg on Dec. 24, parts of the city are without power. The electric department has already been called out to fix the problem.

The power outage is expected to last until 4 a.m. Authorities will post updates on the Facebook page if anything changes.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

