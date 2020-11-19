1 injured in fuel tank explosion in Scottsburg

According to a Scott County Sheriff's Deputy, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Crews remain on the scene to evaluate the damage and the cause of the fire.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind — According to a Scott County, Ind. Sheriff's Deputy, one man has been injured in fuel tank explosion.

The man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening burn injuries, according to Scott Co. EMA Director, Jeff Fortner.

The explosion happened at around 9:30 a.m. at Thomas Plastics in Scottsburg. At this time, crews are still on the scene to evaluate the damage the fire caused.

Fortner says the fire is 90% under control.

According to INDOT, U.S. 31 south of Scottsburg High School will remain closed as crews continue work and to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 31 is closed south of Scottsburg High School, near W. Armory Place, in Scott County due to a fire at Thomas Plastics. Emergency personnel is on-site. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WvQID9WRyW — INDOT Southeast (@INDOTSoutheast) November 19, 2020

WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

