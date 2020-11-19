1 injured in fuel tank explosion in Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG, Ind — According to a Scott County, Ind. Sheriff's Deputy, one man has been injured in fuel tank explosion.
The man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening burn injuries, according to Scott Co. EMA Director, Jeff Fortner.
The explosion happened at around 9:30 a.m. at Thomas Plastics in Scottsburg. At this time, crews are still on the scene to evaluate the damage the fire caused.
Fortner says the fire is 90% under control.
According to INDOT, U.S. 31 south of Scottsburg High School will remain closed as crews continue work and to avoid the area.
WHAS11 has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
