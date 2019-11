CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Jeffersonville City Council member Scottie Maples has announced his bid to run for sheriff in 2022.

Maples currently serves as the colonel at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and represents Jeffersonville’s District 4.

In a news release, Maples says even though the election isn’t for another two years, he didn’t want to wait to show the community that he will be dedicated to the job.

Current Sheriff Jamey Noel is in his second term.