SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scott County, Indiana sheriff’s deputy and a reserve officer are out on bond after allegedly possessing and distributing an illegal steroid.

Officials told WHAS11 News that 39-year-old Deputy Joe Baker posted a $2,500 bond while Phillip Thomas paid $1,000.

Both men are accused of dealing an illegal steroid.

Phillip Thomas

Scott County Sheriff's Office

Baker and Thomas were arrested after Sheriff Jerry Goodin requested Indiana State Police to investigate.

Baker faces charges including dealing an possession while Thomas was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

