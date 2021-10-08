Indiana school district temporarily moves to virtual learning due to COVID-19

Scott County District 1 said it will be virtual through at least Aug. 23 because of "the high rate of positive cases" and students in quarantine.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Scott County District 1 announced Tuesday that the district will move to virtual learning starting Aug. 11 due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the Scottsburg, Ind. school district said the decision was made due to a high number of positive cases and an "extremely high" rate of students in quarantine. The district hopes to return to in-person instruction on Aug. 23.

"As always, the health and safety of our students is our number one priority. We will continue to monitor the positivity rate in our county and will react accordingly, the district said.

In a follow-up post, the district asked families to inform the school if their student tests positive for COVID-19. The district will use that information to figure out when it is safe to return to school.

The district will also set up grab-and-go lunch sites to provide meals for students while they learn from home. You can see those pick-up sites here.

On the Indiana Department of Health coronavirus dashboard, Scott County is in the Orange level as of Aug. 2. The color-coded map rates counties based on their 7-day positivity rate and the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents. The map will be updated Wednesday at noon.

There is currently no statewide rule for wearing masks in schools in Indiana and each district is setting its own policies. According to the district website, Scott County District 1 is recommending masks but is not requiring them.

Scott County District 1 includes Austin Elementary, Austin Middle School and Austin High School.

