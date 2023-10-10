Scott County Council votes against sheriff's proposed budget, leaving the future of school resource officers unknown

Tuesday's council meeting led to an uproar and most of the room filing out after the verdict.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind — An uproar happened in Scott County, Ind. Tuesday night as the Scott County Council denied Sheriff Jerry Goodin's proposed budget.

The council voted 5-0 with one no-vote against Goodin's proposed $5-an-hour raise for deputies in the sheriff's department.

Attendees of the meeting spilled into the hallway -- waiting to hear the verdict. A lot of them waited to learn the fate of the security officers in some schools.

Many people who attended yelled and shouted after the verdict -- Goodin asked all who were there to support the sheriff's office to leave with him.

"If there is anyone sitting at this table who thinks I want to move [school resource officers] out of the schools, you are as silly as can be," Goodin said.

Goodin posted a video on Facebook Friday addressing why his office may be forced to remove school resource officers (SROs) from some of the county schools -- saying the sheriff's office cannot keep staff because of lack of funding.

"Regardless of pointing fingers whose problem it is, I really don't care. All I care about is the safety of our students and the staff," Scott County resident April Stutsman said.

The Scott County Council said the SROs are funded through the rest of this year and are in the proposed 2024 budget.

"There will be no reason that we can see that officers cannot be assigned to respective schools," said Scott County Council Vice President J.R. Ward.

The council proposed a 5% raise for all county department employees for the 2024 year.

