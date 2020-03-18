SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is warning citizens about scammers claiming to have COVID-19 test kits.

The sheriff said there are reports of spam calls asking people to sign up to receive COVID-19 test kits. "Test kits like this do not exist and are not available for public use," he said in part.

If you receive a call like this, it is a scam. You should not provide the caller with personal information.

