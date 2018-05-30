NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The former Pillsbury plant in New Albany, Ind. is being considered for a Sazerac Company bottling facility. The facility is expected to bring up to 110 jobs to New Albany, Ind. area.

The company, one of the largest family-owned distilling companies in the United States, announced it hopes to expand its processing, blending, packaging and distribution capabilities. The former Pillsbury facility is located at 707 Pillsbury Lane, which closed in 2016. The building has been empty since the closing.

“We’re excited about the possibility of expanding our operations into Southern Indiana. Our contacts at the State of Indiana, the City of New Albany and the local economic development organization, One Southern Indiana, have been great partners to work with throughout this process. If all goes well, we look forward to getting our construction underway at the new facility, then on to staffing and running our new plant,” said Jeff Conder, Vice President of Manufacturing for Sazerac Co.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered Sazerac up to $900,000 in conditional Economic Development for a Growing Economy (“EDGE”) tax credits and up to $150,000 in training grants from the Skills Enhancement Fund based on the company’s job-creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Indiana workers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives.

“Indiana’s business-friendly environment and skilled workforce offer companies like Sazerac the perfect recipe for continued success,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “We’re excited to welcome Sazerac to the Hoosier state as it establishes its first facility here, increasing its manufacturing footprint and creating good jobs in southeast Indiana.”

The New Albany City Council is expected to vote on final approval of the company’s local incentives next week, with the $66 million project contingent upon the council’s approval. If the incentives are granted, Sazerac anticipates starting operations as early as November 2018 with a staff of approximately 50 new employees. By the close of 2021, Sazerac estimates the 460,000-square-foot former food plant could be at full capacity and fully staffed with 110 workers in total. The company wants to start with two production lines at its opening.

“When General Mills announced it would close its doors a couple years ago, we worked hard to help the employees most affected by the news. With Sazerac on the verge of coming to New Albany, I can’t help but marvel at how far we’ve come,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. “I would like to welcome the Sazerac team to New Albany with a pledge to support their efforts to put down roots here and prosper along with us. Sazerac has a rich and storied past, and I am certain this quality company will be embraced by our community. We are excited, and we expect that this will be the beginning of a long and prosperous friendship between Sazerac and the City of New Albany.”

Sazerac has grown significantly over the past several years and has invested heavily in its manufacturing network, including large investments in three plants in Kentucky—Buffalo Trace Distillery, Barton 1792 Distillery, The Glenmore Distillery.

“We’re so pleased we’ve been able to invest in our facilities as we have grown our brands. Extending our manufacturing footprint into Indiana would support future growth,” added Conder. “The business-friendly environment and the proximity of this facility to our three Kentucky plants makes it an ideal location.”

Pending local incentive approval, the purchase is expected to be completed June 11. The purchase price is not being disclosed.

