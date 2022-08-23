Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana

Police said the victim was found in the water at Christmas Lake Village Beach in Santa Claus, Indiana on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana.

Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday.

Police said they entered the water, searching for the man at his last known location.

The man was found shortly after and removed from the water. Police did conduct CPR before he was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper and later flown to Louisville for further treatment.

Police have not identified the man but said he had life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

