Police: 19-year-old killed following single vehicle crash in Corydon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young woman has been killed following a single-vehicle crash in Corydon, Indiana.

Indiana State Police responded to State Road 135 near Green and Catherine Streets in Palmyra around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, 19-year-old Samantha Riley was driving a 2003 Honda Accord and was headed northbound on State Road 135. That’s when police said the car went left of center, overcorrecting, swerving back into the northbound lane, sliding sideways and off the roadway.

Police said Riley’s car then went up an embankment, hitting mailboxes and the steps and railing to a house. The car then went airborne striking a tree on the driver’s side.

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and police believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

