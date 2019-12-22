JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It’s a holiday tradition and every year around Christmas, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are seen throughout the community.

This year, for the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, the amount going into those kettles is behind compared to past years.

“We are still $35,000 dollars behind where we were last year on this day,” Captain Catherine Fitzgerald said.

And $81,000 behind the yearly goal.

“We had five less days to ring because Thanksgiving was so late, so we had less time really – is what it comes down to,” Fitzgerald said.

She explains the donations make a difference year-round.

“We really hate to cut programs. We know that when families come to us and they come to us at a time of need [and] we want to be there for them,” she said.

Fitzgerald says the organization could face cuts if they don’t make their goal. They either go to the budget to see where they need to make cuts or figure out ways of making up the difference.

With three days left in the campaign, Fitzgerald says she has faith.

“Really, we don’t want to look at that scenario. We want to get to our goal, and I think that this community is ready to step up and do that,” she said.

Donations made on Saturday were matched by PC Homestores for now in Jeffersonville.

