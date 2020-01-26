LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It could become illegal for kids in Indiana to ride a bicycle, skateboard or skates without a helmet.

Safety advocates are pushing for a bill proposed by State Representative Randy Frye of Greensburg.

Frye said the proposal is aimed at encouraging helmet use and less about the punishments.

The law would allow law enforcement to fine parents of anyone under 18 found to be riding without a helmet on any public property.

The fine would only be a maximum of $25.

Bob Peters, owner of Clarksville Schwinn, has mixed thoughts on the bill and says on one hand it will increase awareness about helmet safety but also sees some downsides.

“It might turn some kids off from riding bikes and saying 'heck with it I’m not gonna use a helmet.' one thing that’s gonna be a problem, I don’t think the police officers are going to have enough time to write tickets and take bikes because I think they're short-handed the way they are."



Frye said if the bill passes, fines would be an option until 2021.

He also proposes setting up a process for providing helmets to police and fire departments to hand out to kids for free.

