Newborn safely surrendered to Safe Haven baby box in southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Officials said a baby has been surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Clarksville, Indiana.

"This morning a beautiful newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Clarksville Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box,” Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said in a statement. “The parent or parents of the child made a choice based on love and grace! With a dedicated team and available resources this choice has provided hope, love, and a life for this child."

Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said it was “the ultimate act of selflessness.”

“I’m so thankful she chose a safe place to surrender her child and not in a dumpster or trash can like we see too many times,” she said.

A news conference regarding the baby's condition is set to take place Monday morning.

Officials said infants surrendered under Indiana’s Safe Haven Law are released from the hospital and placed into the custody of the Department of Child Services.

The process allows for all Safe Haven babies to ensure they find an adoptive family within 30 to 45 days.

Clarksville’s Safe Haven baby box was made available to the public on Oct. 16, 2020.