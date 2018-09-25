LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- During a rail emergency first responders have to act fast as the rail machinery can be unpredictable and lives are at stake. That’s why Indiana firefighters take the time to train and prepare for the worse.

Several different departments dived into training at a Clarksville rail yard Tuesday morning, Sept. 25.

This session focused on hazmat and how to contain a potentially hazardous spill.

Clarksville Fire Department Chief Brandon Skaggs said, "this type of training is very valuable for us."

Though rare, train accidents are real.

One of the most horrific in Kentuckiana history happened in Henryville in 2017, when a mother was caught on the tracks and a train slammed into her car killing her children.

Five-year-old Adalynn and 4-year-old Wyatt were pronounced dead on the scene. It's scenes like those that stay with the guys on the front lines.

"We're all human, we all have families out there and I think we can all emphasize with those families," Skaggs said.

That’s the reason they need to know exactly what to do when they get on scene and exactly how to do it.

CSX Transportation Trainer Joe McCann said, "it’s just critical for these responders to understand safety around the railroad and how to communicate with the railroads."

The moving parts are many when dealing with a train system. But instructors walked the first responders through it by detailing how each car works, what it carries, how to make decisions that will keep everyone safe.

"We're learning how to incorporate all of our skills and make sure everyone goes home and I think that is just as valuable as the hazmat training today," Skaggs said.

The hope, of course, is that they won't have to use these skills. But the reality is they know they will and now they know they're better equipped when the time comes.

